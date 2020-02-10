Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,626,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,106 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.44% of Kemper worth $121,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 260,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,294,000 after acquiring an additional 191,837 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,206,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 477.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 115,333 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 252,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,568,000 after acquiring an additional 108,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,482,000 after acquiring an additional 62,271 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KMPR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,482. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.44 and a 200 day moving average of $76.21. Kemper Corp has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $91.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.63%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

