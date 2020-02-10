Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€80.00” Price Target for Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX)

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) has been given a €80.00 ($93.02) price target by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 26.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €114.00 ($132.56) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €132.00 ($153.49) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €111.14 ($129.24).

AFX traded down €5.50 ($6.40) on Monday, reaching €109.40 ($127.21). 449,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,405. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a one year low of €71.25 ($82.85) and a one year high of €122.10 ($141.98). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €116.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €106.27. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

