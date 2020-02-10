Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 687 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,486 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.0% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Apple by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Apple by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $312,813,000 after purchasing an additional 800,232 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,191,529,000 after purchasing an additional 494,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,144,877,000 after purchasing an additional 302,917 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $320.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.56 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $306.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,400.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a price objective (up from ) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.55.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

