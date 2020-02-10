Kevin Charles Gorman Sells 5,449 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 5,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $561,737.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,643,254.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $103.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 315.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 7.08. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $71.85 and a one year high of $119.65.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.54 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.46.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 871.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

