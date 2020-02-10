KeyCorp Comments on Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Monolithic Power Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MPWR. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.38.

Shares of MPWR opened at $180.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.62. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $114.84 and a 12 month high of $190.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.86.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $166.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 351.2% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 938.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 369.4% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,355 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.75, for a total value of $3,372,731.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 287,924 shares in the company, valued at $52,906,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.65, for a total transaction of $147,909.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,172,597.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,561 shares of company stock valued at $58,273,137 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 63.24%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

