KeyCorp Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for MAXIMUS in a research report issued on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MAXIMUS’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $818.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

MMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of MAXIMUS stock opened at $74.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.48. MAXIMUS has a 1-year low of $68.42 and a 1-year high of $82.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

In other news, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $511,648.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at $631,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total transaction of $930,201.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,533 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MAXIMUS by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,300,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $308,550,000 after purchasing an additional 126,924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in MAXIMUS by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,193 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $162,106,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in MAXIMUS by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,601,073 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $119,104,000 after purchasing an additional 422,836 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MAXIMUS by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,467,000 after purchasing an additional 192,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in MAXIMUS by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 818,959 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,922,000 after purchasing an additional 114,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

