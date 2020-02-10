KeyCorp Weighs in on Tapestry Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tapestry in a research note issued on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma expects that the luxury accessories retailer will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

Tapestry stock opened at $27.97 on Monday. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average of $26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $70,237,000. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Tapestry by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,804,080 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $48,656,000 after acquiring an additional 942,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tapestry by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,015,589 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $365,106,000 after acquiring an additional 751,835 shares in the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth $16,834,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 974.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 548,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $14,286,000 after buying an additional 497,359 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $856,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,868.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

