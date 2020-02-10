Kforce Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kforce in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. William Blair also issued estimates for Kforce’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $336.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.56 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 9.71%. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

KFRC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

KFRC opened at $33.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average of $37.48. The company has a market capitalization of $786.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.20. Kforce has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

In related news, Director Richard M. Cocchiaro sold 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $1,416,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 337,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,864,648.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $52,338.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,157 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,699. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kforce by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Kforce by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.