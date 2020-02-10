Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Earns Outperform Rating from Robert W. Baird

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $38.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $42.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.82% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KFRC. ValuEngine downgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of KFRC opened at $33.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.48. Kforce has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $42.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $336.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.56 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kforce will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $117,548.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,157 shares of company stock worth $3,293,699 over the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

