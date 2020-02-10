KickToken Market Cap Tops $534.86 Million (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $534.86 million and $1.05 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart, Gate.io, ABCC and Livecoin. During the last week, KickToken has traded up 586.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00047164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.66 or 0.05733525 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00056177 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005109 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00024284 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00120388 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00013651 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 763,124,197,037 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,995,308,987 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform.

Buying and Selling KickToken

KickToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Mercatox, ABCC, Gate.io, TOKOK, Livecoin, CoinBene, KuCoin, Coinsbit, ProBit Exchange, COSS, Bilaxy, BitMart, Exmo, HitBTC, YoBit, OOOBTC and Dcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

