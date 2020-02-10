Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KRC. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $89.00 price target on Kilroy Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

KRC opened at $85.25 on Friday. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $71.83 and a 52 week high of $88.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.30. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $220.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.78 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 28.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 174,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,613,000 after buying an additional 39,086 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $1,954,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 73.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 23,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.