Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.69.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMB. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the third quarter worth $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $144.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.47. Kimberly Clark has a 1-year low of $113.06 and a 1-year high of $149.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.48.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly Clark will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 59.80%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

