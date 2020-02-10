Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Kimberly Clark makes up approximately 2.5% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $6,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 2.3% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.14. The stock had a trading volume of 346,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,484. The company has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $113.06 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.69.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

