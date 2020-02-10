Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly Clark stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.25. 381,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,484. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The company has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $113.06 and a one year high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 59.80%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. ValuEngine downgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.69.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

