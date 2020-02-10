Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.29.

KEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

In related news, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 3,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $326,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,155. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $414,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,630.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,743 shares of company stock worth $1,316,265 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kirby by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $113,670,000 after buying an additional 37,641 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kirby during the third quarter worth $312,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Kirby by 4,721.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,954 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,949,000 after buying an additional 178,180 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Kirby by 0.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,333 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,269,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Kirby by 11.1% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KEX opened at $74.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.85. Kirby has a twelve month low of $69.71 and a twelve month high of $92.30.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Kirby had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Kirby’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirby will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

