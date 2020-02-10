KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) General Counsel Sells $233,588.16 in Stock

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $233,588.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of KKR & Co Inc stock opened at $33.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.19. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.70. KKR & Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.15 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KKR shares. Cfra upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KKR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,149,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,210 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 23.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,980,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,387 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,589,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $629,767,000 after acquiring an additional 803,461 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the third quarter worth about $9,712,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the third quarter worth about $8,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

