KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.36.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KKR. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays raised KKR & Co Inc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE KKR opened at $33.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average is $28.19. KKR & Co Inc has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $33.91.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.15 million. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 47.50%. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $233,588.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 482.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

