KLCM Advisors Inc. Sells 6,959 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

KLCM Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 664,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,959 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 5.8% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $25,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 229.1% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $38.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $280.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.27.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

