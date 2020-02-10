Kleros (PNK) Price Tops $0.0144 on Major Exchanges

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 10th. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 27.1% against the dollar. One Kleros token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. Kleros has a market capitalization of $6.04 million and $21,362.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007021 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000897 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000149 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000151 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Kleros Token Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 564,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,215,910 tokens. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io.

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

