Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of ($1.13) Per Share

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) – SunTrust Banks issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Karnauskas expects that the company will earn ($1.13) per share for the year. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ FY2020 earnings at ($6.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KOD. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $33.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

KOD opened at $73.95 on Monday. Kodiak Sciences has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $81.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.80.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33).

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,902,173 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.47 per share, for a total transaction of $122,633,093.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 137.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 26,062 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $590,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $1,025,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the last quarter.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

