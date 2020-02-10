Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Koninklijke Philips stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.31. 13,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,215. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 19.4% in the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,513,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,821,000 after acquiring an additional 246,011 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 6.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 736,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,965,000 after acquiring an additional 43,246 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 516,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 21.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,530,000 after acquiring an additional 78,992 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 261,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,750,000 after acquiring an additional 55,236 shares during the period. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

