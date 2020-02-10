Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sidoti cut their target price on Korn Ferry from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

NYSE KFY opened at $41.20 on Monday. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.34.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $492.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.92 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the third quarter valued at $137,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

