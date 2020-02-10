Kyber Network (KNC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.04 Million

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Kyber Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00003657 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, DEx.top, GOPAX and Ethfinex. Kyber Network has a total market capitalization of $62.52 million and $8.04 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kyber Network has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.05 or 0.03584540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010164 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00253914 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00034456 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00137189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Kyber Network Profile

Kyber Network’s total supply is 211,681,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,590,295 tokens. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kyber Network is kyber.network.

Kyber Network Token Trading

Kyber Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, COSS, ABCC, Bithumb, Zebpay, Coinrail, Neraex, Liqui, Binance, IDEX, TDAX, CoinExchange, Coinnest, DragonEX, AirSwap, CPDAX, OKEx, Gate.io, Ethfinex, Huobi, Livecoin, GOPAX, Kyber Network, OTCBTC, Tidex, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Coinone, Bancor Network, Kucoin and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kyber Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

