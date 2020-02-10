Kyle Gano Sells 3,690 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) insider Kyle Gano sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total transaction of $380,254.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NBIX opened at $103.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 315.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.99. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.85 and a 12-month high of $119.65.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.54 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s revenue was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.6% during the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

