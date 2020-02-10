Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $190.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

LH stock opened at $182.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $185.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.