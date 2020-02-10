LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,622 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 11,524.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,127 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Chevron by 22.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,482,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,218,000 after purchasing an additional 990,819 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $85,367,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 30.5% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,145,000 after purchasing an additional 327,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $108.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $205.99 billion, a PE ratio of 72.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.06. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 75.92%.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Citigroup downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.93.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

