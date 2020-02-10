LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Reduces Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC decreased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,054 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $194,314,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 17.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,939,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $643,745,000 after acquiring an additional 735,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $91,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

DIS opened at $141.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.50%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,371. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

