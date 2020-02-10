Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Has $2.36 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 51,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.92. 1,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,462. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $53.12 and a 1-year high of $61.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.01.

