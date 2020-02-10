Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.6% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 3,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 9,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.17. 5,483,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,928,005. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.64 and its 200-day moving average is $141.46. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $119.54 and a 12-month high of $149.68.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

