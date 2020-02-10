Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,017 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 145,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,041 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,185. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.65. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $99.91 and a 52-week high of $118.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

