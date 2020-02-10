Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Director Sells $328,361.10 in Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total value of $328,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mansy Youssef A. El also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 4th, Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,350 shares of Lam Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.10, for a total value of $438,885.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $4.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $319.83. 1,088,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,606. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $163.60 and a 52 week high of $332.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $302.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.99.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,392,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,140,039,000 after acquiring an additional 248,314 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,236,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 700.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

