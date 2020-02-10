Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $963.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) to post sales of $963.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $950.00 million and the highest is $977.78 million. Lamb Weston posted sales of $926.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year sales of $4.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.88 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $83.00 target price on Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.86.

In other Lamb Weston news, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total transaction of $317,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Mcnutt sold 8,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $793,075.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,390,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 412.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 261.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LW stock opened at $94.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.70. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $94.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

