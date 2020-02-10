Lamden (TAU) Hits Market Cap of $3.60 Million

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges including DEx.top, HitBTC, Radar Relay and Bilaxy. During the last week, Lamden has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. Lamden has a market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $51,003.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00049499 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000617 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000092 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io.

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, DEx.top, Radar Relay, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

