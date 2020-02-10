Lancashire (LON:LRE) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Lancashire (LON:LRE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 695 ($9.14) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Investec raised shares of Lancashire to an “add” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC cut shares of Lancashire to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 694 ($9.13) to GBX 551 ($7.25) in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 735 ($9.67) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 860 ($11.31) price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 724.25 ($9.53).

Shares of LON LRE opened at GBX 771.50 ($10.15) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 762.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 721.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 7,715.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.04, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Lancashire has a 1 year low of GBX 556.50 ($7.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 796.50 ($10.48).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

