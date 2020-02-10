Larry A. Mizel Sells 60,224 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Stock

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 60,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $2,693,217.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,340 shares in the company, valued at $9,495,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MDC stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.62. The company had a trading volume of 10,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,547. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.02 and its 200 day moving average is $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 2.14. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

MDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

