Lavaca Capital LLC Purchases 9,010 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lavaca Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 80.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.0% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704,738 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,711,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,610 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,208,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,336 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $82,802,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,305,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,998 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,450,677 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.57. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

