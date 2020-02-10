Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Equities researchers at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LPTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.33.

NASDAQ:LPTX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 272,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,379. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Leap Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $2.97.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). Equities analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 183.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 359,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 40.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 606,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

