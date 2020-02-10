Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Lear worth $35,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lear by 0.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Lear by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lear from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Lear in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Lear from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.08.

NYSE LEA traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $120.94. 2,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,581. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.94 and a 200 day moving average of $123.85. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $105.10 and a twelve month high of $159.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. Lear had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.05 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

