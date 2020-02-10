Legacy Bridge LLC Buys 850 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,906 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.1% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Visa by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,434. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of V stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $205.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,154,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,965,928. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a one year low of $138.52 and a one year high of $210.13. The firm has a market cap of $397.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $251.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated an “in-line” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.04.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

