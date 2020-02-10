Legacy Bridge LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,739 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 26.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,467 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 22,049.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 915,716 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Home Depot by 20.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,248,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $753,701,000 after acquiring an additional 546,832 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 851,724.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 425,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $93,011,000 after acquiring an additional 425,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $62,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HD shares. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.65.

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.81 on Monday, reaching $239.11. 1,047,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,170,805. The company has a market cap of $258.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.26 and a 200-day moving average of $224.49. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $239.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

