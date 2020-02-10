Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) CEO Kenneth E. Shipley Sells 862 Shares

Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $12,757.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,225,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,741,914. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Legacy Housing stock remained flat at $$14.79 on Monday. 2,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,329. The firm has a market cap of $365.65 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Legacy Housing Corp has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.95.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.22 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 12.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Corp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 580,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 514,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after buying an additional 44,807 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 63,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 23,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 9,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

