Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $10,700.40 in Stock

Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 723 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $10,700.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,690,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,822,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,954 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $60,772.98.

On Monday, December 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,230 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $18,819.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,833 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $28,081.56.

On Monday, December 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $156,900.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,942 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $152,311.44.

On Friday, November 22nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $154,700.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $160,800.00.

Legacy Housing stock remained flat at $$14.79 during midday trading on Monday. 2,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,329. Legacy Housing Corp has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $365.65 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.22 million. As a group, analysts predict that Legacy Housing Corp will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEGH. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 514,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 44,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 9,983 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 64.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 25.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.62% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

