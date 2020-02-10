Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Lendingtree were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lendingtree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Lendingtree by 99.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Lendingtree by 24.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in Lendingtree by 52.7% during the third quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lendingtree by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TREE stock opened at $314.17 on Monday. Lendingtree Inc has a 52-week low of $281.01 and a 52-week high of $434.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 378.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.99.

Several analysts recently commented on TREE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lendingtree from $405.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Lendingtree from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lendingtree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.42.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

