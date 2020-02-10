LGF-A (OTCMKTS:LGF-A) Rating Increased to Buy at Cfra

LGF-A (OTCMKTS:LGF-A) was upgraded by Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of LGF-A from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get LGF-A alerts:

Shares of LGF-A stock opened at $10.60 on Friday.

About LGF-A

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for LGF-A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGF-A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.