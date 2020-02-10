LHT Price Tops $0.0692 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 10th. LHT has a market cap of $3.46 million and $663.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0692 or 0.00000706 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Alterdice and P2PB2B. During the last week, LHT has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003600 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Alterdice and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

