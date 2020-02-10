Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 784,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,462 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Liberty Media Formula One Series C worth $36,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 206.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,563,000. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 642,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,546,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FWONK shares. ValuEngine lowered Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Shares of FWONK stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,983. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.03. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $48.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.98 million. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

