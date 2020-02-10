Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,397 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Liberty Property Trust worth $6,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LPT. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,829,000 after acquiring an additional 110,606 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 7.3% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 9.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Liberty Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $743,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE LPT remained flat at $$61.95 during midday trading on Monday. Liberty Property Trust has a 12-month low of $46.03 and a 12-month high of $65.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 74.55%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Liberty Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Liberty Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.