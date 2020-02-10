Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Stake Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,817 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C worth $30,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

NASDAQ LSXMK traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,932. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 52 week low of $35.43 and a 52 week high of $50.34.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

