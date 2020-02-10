Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Burford Capital (LON:BUR)

Burford Capital (LON:BUR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.66) price objective on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,572.57 ($20.69).

Shares of BUR stock opened at GBX 601 ($7.91) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.33, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.79. Burford Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 380.20 ($5.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,045 ($26.90). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 677.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 850.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.45.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited is a global finance company focused on law. The Company provides investment capital, investment management, financing and risk solutions with a focus on the litigation and arbitration sector. The Company’s segments include provision of litigation investment, provision of litigation insurance, exploration of new initiatives related to application of capital to the litigation and arbitration sector until such time as those initiatives mature into full-fledged independent segments and investment management activities.

