Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 615.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54,368 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,691,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

LSI opened at $114.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.35. Life Storage Inc has a twelve month low of $90.99 and a twelve month high of $116.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.68%.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

